First look at plans for new rail station ravaged by fire

This is what the new railway station at Saxmundham will look like once it is rebuilt following last year's devastating fire.

The Suffolk station building has been in a state of disrepair since a major blaze hit the building in February 2018, with the building cordoned off ever since.

The building was originally two storeys high but the first floor had to be demolished in the interests of safety.

Earlier this year Greater Anglia, which manages the station and services on the East Suffolk Line, submitted plans to restore the building but only on one level.

Despite opposition at the time from Saxmundham Town Council, which deemed the plans unsuitable, the rail operator was given approval for the station refurbishment by East Suffolk Council in October.

The space will incorporate a new waiting room for passengers, as well as new self-service ticket machines.

The car park will be upgraded to offer 51 spaces, with free wi-fi and charging points for phones and laptops.

As well as the main building, Greater Anglia said it would resurface the station's second platform.

Greater Anglia's asset management director, Simone Bailey, said: "Seeing this lovely old building ravaged by fire in an arson attack was devastating.

"We initially thought that the entire building would have to be demolished.

"However, we're pleased to have worked closely with the community, listening to their views and have come up with a solution that, although does not reinstate the entire building, keeps its character and improves the facilities there by opening the previously vacant building and giving it a new lease of life."

Greater Anglia will begin working on the station in the new year.