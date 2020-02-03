E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Rail travel chaos this evening after electrical faults on main line

PUBLISHED: 16:57 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 03 February 2020

Trains between London Liverpool Street and Norwich are affected. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Trains between London Liverpool Street and Norwich are affected. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Greater Anglia

Suffolk rail commuters are facing disruption this evening due to electrical supply problems at Manor Park.

Several Greater Anglia services to Ipswich from London have been cancelled, with disruption expected until further notice.

So far, the 1700 and 1900 services from London Liverpool Street to Norwich, which were due to call at Ipswich, have been cancelled.

Greater Anglia said on Twitter: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

