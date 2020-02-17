Rail services resume after earlier train fault

Greater Anglia have reinstated services ahead of peak travel time after a train fault caused disruption earlier in the day.

Passengers between Ipswich and Felixstowe were affected by the fault, which led to 12 cancellations and numerous delays.

Rail replacement buses carried passengers while disruption continued.

Greater Anglia said issues were likely to continue until 4pm and have now confirmed normal service has resumed.

The reinstated services include:

-3.58pm Ipswich to Felixstowe

-4.58pm Ipswich to Felixstowe

-5.58pm Ipswich to Felixstowe

-6.58pm Ipswich to Felixstowe

-4.28pm Felixstowe to Ipswich

-5.28pm Felixstowe to Ipswich

-6.28pm Felixstowe to Ipswich

-7.28pm Felixstowe to Ipswich