Emergency services respond to suspicious package found on Greater Anglia train

PUBLISHED: 15:30 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 20 February 2020

Emergency services are responding to an incident on a Greater Anglia train at Stowmarket Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Rail passengers are facing disruption after a suspicious package was found on a Greater Anglia train.

The train operator announced the disruption shortly after 3pm, saying emergency teams were dealing with an incident on board one of their trains at Stowmarket.

It later confirmed a suspicious package was found.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to Stowmarket station at 2.21pm today following a report of a suspect package on a train.

"Upon review the item was found to be a bag of clothes which was declared non-suspicious."

Lines were reopened by 3.30pm.

Greater Anglia has said however disruption is expected to continue until at least 5pm.

Trains running between Ipswich, Cambridge, Peterborough and Norwich are affected by the disruption.

