Flooding on track disrupts rail services

Flooding on rail tracks has caused some services to and from Sudbury to be suspended until later this afternoon, Greater Anglia has said.

The firm tweeted pictures of the track leading to Sudbury station and warned passengers of likely disruption.

A tweet from Greater Anglia said: "Due to flooding on the Sudbury line, services may be suspended until 3pm."

The news comes towards the end of a troubling week for Greater Anglia, which has had to cancel numerous services since last week due to signalling problems.