Greater Anglia services resume after heavy flooding blocks track

PUBLISHED: 10:16 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 17 December 2019

Greater Anglia services between Sudbury and Marks Tey have been suspsended due to heavy flooding Picture: NEIL PERRY

Greater Anglia has resumed a busy train service after heavy flooding caused by this morning's rain blocked the track.

The rail franchise was forced to halt services after flooding hit the tracks around 9am.

A Network Rail response team were sent out the site to assess the situation, but has since deemed it to be safe for trains to run now flooding has subsided.

MORE: Suffolk MP calls for government intervention in county's rail chaos

The section of track was recently hit by flooding last week, amid chaos on rural lines in the county for commuters due to signalling problems.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town’s 2018/19 accounts: Player sales allowed Marcus Evans to limit his losses during relegation season

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

