Greater Anglia has resumed a busy train service after heavy flooding caused by this morning's rain blocked the track.

The rail franchise was forced to halt services after flooding hit the tracks around 9am.

A Network Rail response team were sent out the site to assess the situation, but has since deemed it to be safe for trains to run now flooding has subsided.

The section of track was recently hit by flooding last week, amid chaos on rural lines in the county for commuters due to signalling problems.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."