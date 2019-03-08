Trains suspended between Sudbury and Marks Tey
PUBLISHED: 11:13 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 17 November 2019
A broken down train has caused services to be suspended between Sudbury and Marks Tey.
You may also want to watch:
In a statement on Twitter Greater Anglia said: "Owing to a train fault the Marks Tey to Sudbury train service has been suspended and replaced with a bus service.
"Greater Anglia are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."
The bus service will run for the rest of the day.