Trains suspended between Sudbury and Marks Tey

Trains between Sudbury and Marks Tey have been suspended for the rest of the day Picture: GREGG BROWN

A broken down train has caused services to be suspended between Sudbury and Marks Tey.

In a statement on Twitter Greater Anglia said: "Owing to a train fault the Marks Tey to Sudbury train service has been suspended and replaced with a bus service.

"Greater Anglia are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

The bus service will run for the rest of the day.