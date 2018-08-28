Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Plans unveiled for the future of Saxmundham Railway Station

PUBLISHED: 08:41 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:21 06 November 2018

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Saxmundham railway station earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Saxmundham railway station earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The future of an east Suffolk railway station has been assured after a meeting was held to discuss its future.

Large parts of the building’s second storey were taken down earlier this year after a serious fire devastated large parts of the building.

A meeting was held late last week to establish the future of the station.

It was attended by representatives of the town and district councils as well as Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey, the chairman of the East Suffolk Travellers’ Association and a representative of the Community Rail Partnership.

The meeting was told that Greater Anglia intend to restore the station as a one-storey building which will incorporate a waiting room, with the severely fire-damaged upper storey having been demolished.

Refurbishment work will also be done to the station’s historic canopy and supports.

Outside the main structure which was affected by fire, work will be done to improve the car park, which will be redesigned and resurfaced to include a wild meadow feature in the lower area.

Building work at the station is expected to start before the end of March next year.

A spokesman for Saxmundham Town Council said: “The plans for the buildings and car park were well received although some suggestions to improve the car park plan were made.”

They added that Greater Anglia had stated that they wished to turn a negative event into a positive outcome for the town.

Dr Coffey said: “The plans proposed for the single-storey rebuilding of the station with its indoor waiting room will be welcomed by most passengers and residents.

“The improvements to the car parking will help local traffic. I want to thank Greater Anglia for listening carefully to the views raised and expect local knowledge and considerations to be taken into account.”

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “We are in the early stages of consulting with local stakeholders about the future of Saxmundham station building. Our aim is to develop options which meet the aspirations of customers and the local community, as far as is practical.”

Boy on bike involved in hit-and-run

24 minutes ago Reece Hanson
The boy did not require hospital treatment following the incident. Picture: Nick Butcher

A 14-year-old boy was hit by a car which failed to stop while cycling in Lowestoft.

‘Shocked’ McDonald’s customer quoted £645 for broken tooth blames ‘foreign object’ inside burger

48 minutes ago Greta Levy
William Johnson, who claims he lost a tooth biting into a McDonald's burger

A man claims he lost a tooth after biting into a McDonald’s burger, only to find a “foreign object” was wedged between the two buns.

Greater Anglia apologises after ‘extensive disruption’

11:57 Michael Steward
Greater Anglia has apologised for 'extensive disruption' last week Picture: ARCHANT

The managing director of Greater Anglia has apologised after “extensive disruption” to train services last week.

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sold in less than four months for more than £31.5 million

11:38 Caroline Culot
Sutton Hall, the main house which has sold along with the estate, for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

Some may fear the housing market is slowing but not in East Anglia where the Sutton Hall Estate - totalling more than 2170 acres, a Georgian house and 11 further properties - has sold for well in excess of its £31.5 million price tag.

Queen wishes Eileen and Peter a happy 65th wedding anniversary

11:30 Dominic Moffitt
Peter and Eileen Burch proudly show their wedding photo and card from the Queen Picture:

A Suffolk couple have celebrated their landmark blue sapphire wedding anniversary with a card from the Queen.

Police appeal for help in tracing missing Essex woman

11:19 Michael Steward
Emma Lynn, who is missing from her home in Clacton Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

Police are concerned for the welfare of a woman missing from her home in Clacton.

£3million pay-out for child after ‘mistakes’ made during birth at West Suffolk Hospital

11:05 staff reporter
West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

A boy who suffered a catastrophic brain injury after “mistakes” by medics during his birth at a Bury St Edmunds hospital will receive millions in NHS damages.

Most read

Boy racer told ‘next time it’ll be loaded’ by man holding shotgun to his face

Paul Lambert was given a six-month suspended prison sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Lambert wants a striker in January, but knows goal problem needs to be fixed before then

Freddie Sears sends Preston keeper Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photo: Steve Waller

Plans unveiled for the future of Saxmundham Railway Station

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Saxmundham railway station earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Asylum seeker threatened after being accused of lying about age to attend school

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

United Nations to visit Jaywick in poverty probe

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Updated Burst water main affecting supply in villages on Suffolk/Essex border

Stoke by Nayland church Picture: SIMON TYE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24