Plans unveiled for the future of Saxmundham Railway Station

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Saxmundham railway station earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The future of an east Suffolk railway station has been assured after a meeting was held to discuss its future.

Large parts of the building’s second storey were taken down earlier this year after a serious fire devastated large parts of the building.

A meeting was held late last week to establish the future of the station.

It was attended by representatives of the town and district councils as well as Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey, the chairman of the East Suffolk Travellers’ Association and a representative of the Community Rail Partnership.

The meeting was told that Greater Anglia intend to restore the station as a one-storey building which will incorporate a waiting room, with the severely fire-damaged upper storey having been demolished.

Refurbishment work will also be done to the station’s historic canopy and supports.

Outside the main structure which was affected by fire, work will be done to improve the car park, which will be redesigned and resurfaced to include a wild meadow feature in the lower area.

Building work at the station is expected to start before the end of March next year.

A spokesman for Saxmundham Town Council said: “The plans for the buildings and car park were well received although some suggestions to improve the car park plan were made.”

They added that Greater Anglia had stated that they wished to turn a negative event into a positive outcome for the town.

Dr Coffey said: “The plans proposed for the single-storey rebuilding of the station with its indoor waiting room will be welcomed by most passengers and residents.

“The improvements to the car parking will help local traffic. I want to thank Greater Anglia for listening carefully to the views raised and expect local knowledge and considerations to be taken into account.”

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “We are in the early stages of consulting with local stakeholders about the future of Saxmundham station building. Our aim is to develop options which meet the aspirations of customers and the local community, as far as is practical.”