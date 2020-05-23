E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rail journeys disrupted due to train fault

PUBLISHED: 17:09 23 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 23 May 2020

The disruption meant two Ipswich to Lowestoft trains terminated at Saxmundham Picture: ARCHANT

The disruption meant two Ipswich to Lowestoft trains terminated at Saxmundham Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Rail journeys were cancelled or disrupted on Saturday afternoon due to a fault on a train running between Lowestoft and Ipswich.

The fault led to disruption on services travelling on lines between Saxmudham and Beccles.

Rail provider Greater Anglia said the 2.07pm Lowestoft to Ipswich train had developed a fault at Darsham.

It meant the 3.07pm and 4.07pm trains from Lowestoft to Ipswich instead started at Saxmundham and that the 3.17pm and 4.17pm Ipswich to Lowestoft trains terminated at Saxmundham.

The 4.20pm train from Ipswich to Canmbridge and 5.47pm train from Cambridge to Ipswich were cancelled.

Greater Anglia said it was sorry for the disruption and that advance purchase tickets holders would be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service was cancelled.

Train service alterations are available at journeycheck.com/greateranglia.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rail journeys disrupted due to train fault

The disruption meant two Ipswich to Lowestoft trains terminated at Saxmundham Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Why are swarms of bees appearing all over Suffolk?

A swarm of bees descended on a street corner in Needham Market, prompting residents to seek shelter. Picture: RICHARD GERRELL

Three new deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals are run by the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation NHS Trust Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police extend blanket stop-and-search after stabbings on estate

Police were called to shops off Hawthorne Avenue in Colchester on Friday morning Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Celebrating Suffolk town’s community heroes’ ‘fantastic’ work

TV presenter Phil Spencer, outgoing Felixstowe town mayor Nick Barber with Mayor's Award winner Joy Reeve when she received the Beach Hut of the Year award. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER
Drive 24