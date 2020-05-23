Rail journeys disrupted due to train fault

Rail journeys were cancelled or disrupted on Saturday afternoon due to a fault on a train running between Lowestoft and Ipswich.

The fault led to disruption on services travelling on lines between Saxmudham and Beccles.

Rail provider Greater Anglia said the 2.07pm Lowestoft to Ipswich train had developed a fault at Darsham.

It meant the 3.07pm and 4.07pm trains from Lowestoft to Ipswich instead started at Saxmundham and that the 3.17pm and 4.17pm Ipswich to Lowestoft trains terminated at Saxmundham.

The 4.20pm train from Ipswich to Canmbridge and 5.47pm train from Cambridge to Ipswich were cancelled.

Greater Anglia said it was sorry for the disruption and that advance purchase tickets holders would be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service was cancelled.

Train service alterations are available at journeycheck.com/greateranglia.