Yet more rail chaos as faulty speedometer on new train causes one of several morning cancellations

A faulty speedometer on one of Greater Anglia's new trains caused one of several cancellations this morning. Picture: Stuart Anderson Archant

Frustrated commuters have faced further woes on Greater Anglia trains in Suffolk and Norfolk this morning - when three services in a row were cancelled, one because of a faulty speedometer on one of the brand new trains.

Passengers had boarded the 7.07am service from Britain's most easterly point to Ipswich to be told there were delays due to a fault with the train, the driver reportedly calling Greater Anglia to see if the problem could be rectified.

About 10mins later, an announcement was made on board to say it was being classed as a train "failure" because of problems with its speedometer.

The trains were only brought into service on the East Suffolk Line this month, with passengers told they would be more comfortable and reliable than the dated diesel trains they were replacing.

Conductors advised passengers to travel to Ipswich via the 7.40am from Lowestoft to Norwich, as the 8.07am from Lowestoft to Ipswich had already been cancelled.

However departure boards then showed the train to Norwich was also cancelled, although no explanation was given as to why.

This morning's issues are the latest in a long line of problems on the Greater Anglia route in recent weeks.

The company ran out of trains earlier this month when it handed back two-thirds of its old diesel fleet at the end of November to a leasing company.

New trains had entered service but not all were cleared to run on rural routes, while concerns about signalling led to many being cancelled. The East Suffolk Line, for example, ran a two-hourly service for about a week, instead of its usual hourly service.

Timetables slowly started to return to normal, albeit with some cancellations - but trains are still not running between Ipswich to Peterborough due to signalling problems.