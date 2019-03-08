Person hit by train on main rail line between Suffolk and London

There are delays on the main line to and from London Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

A person has been struck by a train on the region's main rail line to London, leading to severe disruption on the service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#Maryland - Due to a person hit by a train between Stratford and Maryland all lines are blocked and are unable to depart London Liverpool Street or travel into London Liverpool Street.



This problem is affecting Greater Anglia and TfL. EC — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) September 7, 2019

All lines are blocked and unable to depart London Liverpool Street, according to Greater Anglia.

The incident happened between Maryland and Stratford shortly before 11am.

Rail operator Greater Anglia said on Twitter: "Due to a person being hit by a train between Stratford and Maryland, all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 3pm."

Buses will also be replacing trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe all day.

More follows