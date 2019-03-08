Person hit by train on main rail line between Suffolk and London
PUBLISHED: 11:27 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 07 September 2019
A person has been struck by a train on the region's main rail line to London, leading to severe disruption on the service.
All lines are blocked and unable to depart London Liverpool Street, according to Greater Anglia.
The incident happened between Maryland and Stratford shortly before 11am.
Rail operator Greater Anglia said on Twitter: "Due to a person being hit by a train between Stratford and Maryland, all lines are blocked.
"Train services running through these stations may be delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 3pm."
Buses will also be replacing trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe all day.
