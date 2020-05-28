E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Trains on Greater Anglia network disrupted by overhead wire damage

PUBLISHED: 13:58 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 28 May 2020

Trains to Suffolk and essex are disrupted after overhead wire problems on the Greater Anglia network in London Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Trains to Suffolk and essex are disrupted after overhead wire problems on the Greater Anglia network in London Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

Trains on 10 platforms at London Liverpool Street are disrupted due to overhead wire problems.

In a statement on its website, Greater Anglia said: “Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Liverpool Street and Bethnal Green, services will be disrupted.

“Currently we are unable to run trains in or out of platforms one to 10 at Liverpool Street.

“This is affecting services on both West Anglia and Great Eastern services in and out of Liverpool Street.”

The problem means tickets for Liverpool Street are being accepted at King’s Cross, with some passengers advised to travel via Cambridge to reach Suffolk and Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

Some services to Essex will now start at Shenfield while Network Rail engineers investigate the problem.

Disruption is expected until at least 3pm.

At least 18 trains have already been cancelled, mostly on the West Anglia part of the network.

There are 33 more services which have been revised and Greater Anglia says it is running a revised service until further notice.

Travellers should check the Greater Anglia JourneyCheck website before travelling.

At the other end of the Greater Anglian network, a fault on the river swing bridge at Oulton Broad South has left trains unable to cross the bridge.

Network Rail engineers are at this site as well.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Days Gone By: Remembering It’s a Knockout-style fun days in the 1970s, 80s and 90s

Its a Knockout action at Broomhill Pool in 1974. Picture: ARCHANT

Plea to donate to Suffolk Coronavirus Community Fund

ActivLives maintains the People’'s Community Garden and Chantry Walled Garden Picture: ACTIVLIVES

Wildlife groups unite to fight Sizewell C amid fears for habitat and animals

An avocet at RSPB Minsmere Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Trains on Greater Anglia network disrupted by overhead wire damage

Trains to Suffolk and essex are disrupted after overhead wire problems on the Greater Anglia network in London Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

‘Void’ in middle of road leads to emergency closure

An emergency road closure is in place on Seago Street in Lowestoft following discovery of a 'void' in the middle of the carriageway. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24