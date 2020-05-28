Trains on Greater Anglia network disrupted by overhead wire damage

Trains to Suffolk and essex are disrupted after overhead wire problems on the Greater Anglia network in London Picture: GREATER ANGLIA Archant

Trains on 10 platforms at London Liverpool Street are disrupted due to overhead wire problems.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#LiverpoolStreet - Currently we are unable to run trains in or out of platforms 1-10 at Liverpool street.



Some services that run via Stratford using platforms 5-10 will also be affected.



Other services via Hackney Downs will run via Stratford to Tottenham Hale. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) May 28, 2020

In a statement on its website, Greater Anglia said: “Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Liverpool Street and Bethnal Green, services will be disrupted.

“Currently we are unable to run trains in or out of platforms one to 10 at Liverpool Street.

“This is affecting services on both West Anglia and Great Eastern services in and out of Liverpool Street.”

The problem means tickets for Liverpool Street are being accepted at King’s Cross, with some passengers advised to travel via Cambridge to reach Suffolk and Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

Some services to Essex will now start at Shenfield while Network Rail engineers investigate the problem.

Disruption is expected until at least 3pm.

At least 18 trains have already been cancelled, mostly on the West Anglia part of the network.

There are 33 more services which have been revised and Greater Anglia says it is running a revised service until further notice.

Travellers should check the Greater Anglia JourneyCheck website before travelling.

At the other end of the Greater Anglian network, a fault on the river swing bridge at Oulton Broad South has left trains unable to cross the bridge.

Network Rail engineers are at this site as well.