E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Further train disruption for rail passengers to Peterborough and Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 06:13 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:13 23 December 2019

Services are severely disrupted on the Ipswich to Peterborough line again today due to signalling problems Picture: NEIL PERRY

Services are severely disrupted on the Ipswich to Peterborough line again today due to signalling problems Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Rail passengers face ongoing disruption on Greater Anglia trains this morning, and until further notice, due to major signalling problems.

Train services between Ipswich and Peterborough are being severely disrupted due to a shortage of trains as a result of the signalling fault.

The rail operator said it was very sorry for the continued service disruption between Ipswich and Peterborough, and that it was trying to resolve issues as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, where trains are cancelled, a rail replacement service is in operation.

Since last Wednesday, the replacement service has included several buses carrying passengers directly between Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough, in both directions, to speed up the journey and help people meet connections for onward journeys. Other buses will call at intermediate stations.

Customers are advised to travel to Norwich and on a train to Ely, where their tickets will be accepted on East Midlands Railways services to Peterborough.

Customers can also travel on Ipswich to Cambridge services and then change at Cambridge for a Great Northern service to Ely, and change at Ely for an East Midlands service to Peterborough.

Within the county, a number of services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have also been cancelled and replaced with a bus service.

The following services have already been confirmed as cancelled:

You may also want to watch:

05.00 Ipswich to Felixstowe

05.34 Felixstowe to Ipswich

06.04 Ipswich to Felixstowe

06.36 Felixstowe to Ipswich

08.25 Ipswich to Felixstowe

08.54 Felixstowe to Ipswich

08.57 Ipswich to Felixstowe

09.28 Felixstowe to Ipswich

Greater Anglia recently conceded it had been a "difficult few weeks", following a combination of issues around the introduction of new trains and weather conditions.

Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs at Greater Anglia, said: "We know that we have let people down. We apologise for an extremely difficult few weeks and Greater Anglia are very sorry."

Most Read

Police officer banned from road after he was caught drink driving

Kevin Downard was arrested in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: No more excuses, Lambert needs to get a tune out of this squad

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stunning drone photos reveal extent of flooding at Sudbury water meadows

Bill Hiskett has captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone Picture: BILL HISKETT

Dramatic pictures show car almost fully submerged in Suffolk floodwater

The car was still stuck as of December 22, more than 24 hours after the car became stuck in Rectory Lane, Semer Picture: JAMES METCALFE

WEIRD SUFFOLK: A haunting tale to tell by the fireside of the ghost that appeared in the middle of the road near Snape

A ghost like figure has been spotted on the road to Sternfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Police officer banned from road after he was caught drink driving

Kevin Downard was arrested in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: No more excuses, Lambert needs to get a tune out of this squad

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stunning drone photos reveal extent of flooding at Sudbury water meadows

Bill Hiskett has captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone Picture: BILL HISKETT

Dramatic pictures show car almost fully submerged in Suffolk floodwater

The car was still stuck as of December 22, more than 24 hours after the car became stuck in Rectory Lane, Semer Picture: JAMES METCALFE

WEIRD SUFFOLK: A haunting tale to tell by the fireside of the ghost that appeared in the middle of the road near Snape

A ghost like figure has been spotted on the road to Sternfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

North Stander: Sorry, Paul, but the criticism is justified. This is a ‘slump’, not a ‘blip’

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded at Portsmouth. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Police officer banned from road after he was caught drink driving

Kevin Downard was arrested in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk and Essex on course for double the expected rainfall in December

Bill Hiskett has captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone Picture: BILL HISKETT

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Dramatic pictures show car almost fully submerged in Suffolk floodwater

The car was still stuck as of December 22, more than 24 hours after the car became stuck in Rectory Lane, Semer Picture: JAMES METCALFE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists