Further train disruption for rail passengers to Peterborough and Felixstowe

Services are severely disrupted on the Ipswich to Peterborough line again today due to signalling problems Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Rail passengers face ongoing disruption on Greater Anglia trains this morning, and until further notice, due to major signalling problems.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Train services between Ipswich and Peterborough are being severely disrupted due to a shortage of trains as a result of the signalling fault.

The rail operator said it was very sorry for the continued service disruption between Ipswich and Peterborough, and that it was trying to resolve issues as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, where trains are cancelled, a rail replacement service is in operation.

Since last Wednesday, the replacement service has included several buses carrying passengers directly between Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough, in both directions, to speed up the journey and help people meet connections for onward journeys. Other buses will call at intermediate stations.

Customers are advised to travel to Norwich and on a train to Ely, where their tickets will be accepted on East Midlands Railways services to Peterborough.

Customers can also travel on Ipswich to Cambridge services and then change at Cambridge for a Great Northern service to Ely, and change at Ely for an East Midlands service to Peterborough.

Within the county, a number of services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have also been cancelled and replaced with a bus service.

The following services have already been confirmed as cancelled:

You may also want to watch:

05.00 Ipswich to Felixstowe

05.34 Felixstowe to Ipswich

06.04 Ipswich to Felixstowe

06.36 Felixstowe to Ipswich

08.25 Ipswich to Felixstowe

08.54 Felixstowe to Ipswich

08.57 Ipswich to Felixstowe

09.28 Felixstowe to Ipswich

Greater Anglia recently conceded it had been a "difficult few weeks", following a combination of issues around the introduction of new trains and weather conditions.

Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs at Greater Anglia, said: "We know that we have let people down. We apologise for an extremely difficult few weeks and Greater Anglia are very sorry."