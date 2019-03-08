Thunderstorms

Children's hospices get big boost after special Greater Anglia train

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 June 2019

John Pickering from EACH and Jonathan Denby from Greater Anglia at Ipswich station after the charity train trip. Picture: PAUL GEATER

John Pickering from EACH and Jonathan Denby from Greater Anglia at Ipswich station after the charity train trip. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

East Anglia's Children's Hospices are £22,000 better off after last month's special train around the region hauled by a pair of veteran diesel locomotives.

The EACH Express raised £22,000 for the children's hospices. Picture: PAUL GEATERThe EACH Express raised £22,000 for the children's hospices. Picture: PAUL GEATER

You may also want to watch:

Jonathan Denby, from Greater Anglia, handed over the proceeds of the trip to EACH chair of trustees John Pickering - together with one of the train headboards from the trip on May 18.

Mr Denby said: "We hoped that we would be able to raise significant funds for EACH by running this special trip, but the event exceeded everyone's expectations. We would like to thank everyone who bought tickets and joined us on the day, raising even more money from the raffle and on-board catering."

Mr Pickering added: "We're obviously delighted to once again be benefiting from such a fantastic amount of money raised and would like to say a big thank you to Greater Anglia and those who bought tickets for the train. We have to raise more than £6m a year from fundraising, so the continued support of businesses like this is absolutely vital."

