Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Watch: Rail simulators show Greater Anglia drivers how new trains operate

PUBLISHED: 17:11 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 14 March 2019

One of the Greater Anglia simulators. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

One of the Greater Anglia simulators. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

Train drivers employed by Greater Anglia are getting a chance to get to grips with the new units being introduced over the next few months on new simulators brought into the company’s depots at Norwich and Stratford.

The simulators – which cost £1.6m each – will teach its 768 drivers how to drive the brand-new trains.

So far 185 drivers have successfully completed the six-day course to learn to drive the new Stadler bi-mode trains which are replacing all diesel trains on rural routes.

The course includes three days of class room and simulator learning, followed by three days of driver training on the trains themselves.

The simulator is constructed to feel like an actual train cab – so the controls are exactly the same as in the new trains themselves.

Realistic CGI animation is shown through the windows of the view ahead and from the cab’s side windows as the driver “drives” along routes.

Glen Harwood, Greater Anglia driver trainer and simulator manager said: “Driver feedback about the new trains is overwhelmingly positive.

“They’re building up their confidence on the simulators but are eager to get to drive the new trains themselves.

“The basics of driving the new trains are the same as for existing trains, but the added technology in the cab gives drivers the opportunity to do more to improve the service they give to our customers.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Further verdicts in Tavis trial as one cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Big interview: Cole Skuse on ‘surreal’ relegation fight, why pay cuts would be fair and the future for him and Chambers

Cole Skuse on the bench at Bristol City. Photo: Pagepix

‘The kids aren’t that bright’: Teen vandals break into asbestos-filled care home

Vandals have smashed numerous windows at the former site of Shaftesbury Court Care Home, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr.

Teenager who feared she would never sing again to perform at concert

Molly with members of the Upbeat Contemporary Choir Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists