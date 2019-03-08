Video

Watch: Rail simulators show Greater Anglia drivers how new trains operate

Train drivers employed by Greater Anglia are getting a chance to get to grips with the new units being introduced over the next few months on new simulators brought into the company’s depots at Norwich and Stratford.

The simulators – which cost £1.6m each – will teach its 768 drivers how to drive the brand-new trains.

So far 185 drivers have successfully completed the six-day course to learn to drive the new Stadler bi-mode trains which are replacing all diesel trains on rural routes.

The course includes three days of class room and simulator learning, followed by three days of driver training on the trains themselves.

The simulator is constructed to feel like an actual train cab – so the controls are exactly the same as in the new trains themselves.

Realistic CGI animation is shown through the windows of the view ahead and from the cab’s side windows as the driver “drives” along routes.

Glen Harwood, Greater Anglia driver trainer and simulator manager said: “Driver feedback about the new trains is overwhelmingly positive.

“They’re building up their confidence on the simulators but are eager to get to drive the new trains themselves.

“The basics of driving the new trains are the same as for existing trains, but the added technology in the cab gives drivers the opportunity to do more to improve the service they give to our customers.”