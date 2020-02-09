Dramatic pictures show trees strewn across railway lines

Trees strewn across railway lines in East Anglia due to Storm Ciara Picture: NETWORK RAIL NETWORK RAIL

Storm Ciara has brought down trees across the Greater Anglia network today - and now pictures have emerged showing the extent of the damage.

Passengers are being warned to check before they travel and encouraged to stay at home, with tickets for journeys on Sunday now valid on Monday.

Network Rail engineers say they are working to remove them as soon as possible, but tweeted: "#StormCiara bringing down a few trees on Anglia route today.

"While our teams are removing ASAP it is affecting services @greateranglia @LDNOverground so please check before travelling."

An amber weather warning for wind is in place until 7pm today.

Greater Anglia bosses tweeted: "Service Update 14:20 - ❗ #StormCiara is having a major effect on the railway today causing delays and cancellations and line suspensions on some routes. Please only travel if absolutely necessary."

Specific route information can be found using the rail operator's JourneyCheck tool.

