Greater Anglia insists services are improving as new trains come in

Picture: JOHN DAY

Rail services across East Anglia suffered some disruption on Monday - but generally services were starting to return to normal after the disruption of the last month.

Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

There was a near-normal service on the line between Ipswich and Peterborough for most of the day - but services on the Felixstowe branch were suspended from lunchtime because one of Greater Anglia's older trains suffered a mechanical failure.

There were also one train in each direction cancelled on the lines between Ipswich and Lowestoft and Ipswich and Cambridge.

Overall, however, a spokeswoman for Greater Anglia said things were looking better - and the company was hoping that the improvement would continue.

The new trains are now able to operate on the Peterborough route because enough drivers have now been trained to operate them and more of the trains are entering service.

Picture: NETWORK RAIL

It is also expected that the first new Intercity train will go into service on the main line from Ipswich and Norwich to London very soon - which should ease the pressure on the main line which has seen a number of service cancellations since Christmas.

The spokeswoman said: "We hope to be running a normal service everywhere within the next couple of weeks. Things are much better than they had been, although the problems on the Felixstowe route are very unfortunate.

"It has been very challenging over the last few weeks - but thinkg are now improving."

Meanwhile, infrastructure company Network Rail has appointed a new route director to be responsible for track and signalling across East Anglia.

Ellie Burrows has joined Network Rail from Southeastern trains where she was train services director.

Ms Burrows has 20 years' experience in the rail industry and said: "I am thrilled to be re-joining Network Rail and leading the team in Anglia.

"Having gained invaluable experience of running train services at Southeastern, I look forward to working with regional passenger and freight operators in delivering first-rate rail services for their customers."

Among her roles will be managing track replacement work - although there is still no timescale for major improvements on the main line agreed in 2013.