Free wi-fi now installed on all Greater Anglia’s trains to London

All Greater Anglia trains to London now have wi-fi installed. Archant

Every Greater Anglia train heading to London should now have free wi-fi for passengers after the rail company completed a £4.8m project to install it.

The project has taken more than a year and involved the installation on four types of train using more than 18km of Ethernet cable. The company has been fitting the new system at Ilford Depot to one train every day since March 2018 – 840 separate carriages in total. The installation is now essentially complete.

Project Manager, Katharine Rosa, said, “Fitting wi-fi to trains is a complex task, so it’s great news that passengers can now be more productive while they are travelling and also make savings on their data packages by using the free wi-fi on board.

“While we await the roll-out of our brand new fleet of trains, which will also have free wi-fi, we are committed to improving our current fleet to improve passengers’ journeys now.”