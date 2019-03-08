Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Greater Anglia trains improve punctuality as new timetable comes in

PUBLISHED: 19:00 17 May 2019

Greater Anglia has reported improved punctuality on its services. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Greater Anglia has reported improved punctuality on its services. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

Greater Anglia is heralding some of its best-ever reliability figures for services over the last month - including the InterCity route to London.

The company has announced that 93.07% of its services ran on schedule in April 2019, continuing an upward trend in punctuality since the beginning of the year.

The best performance was achieved on the Marks Tey - Sudbury branch line, followed by the Harwich line with 96.5%, and the London - Colchester / Clacton-on-Sea / Walton-on-the-Naze with 95.8%.

On the main Intercity line 92.6% of trains ran to time - well above the annual average of 85.9% which is now improving significantly.

The punctuality for the whole network was the best since September 2013, with performance of suburban trains on the Great Eastern Mainline from London to Essex and Suffolk hitting 95.8%

You may also want to watch:

Jay Thompson, Greater Anglia train service delivery director, said: "We know how important a consistent, reliable service is for our customers so this is really great news for them.

"Many of our morning and evening peaks services are now regularly operating at 100% punctuality, which is great news for the thousands of commuters who travel with us every day.

"But there is still more we can do and we are carefully monitoring all of our services, looking at what causes every single minute of delay and how to prevent a similar delay another time."

Steve Hooker, Network Rail Anglia chief operating officer said: "We recently introduced a new performance improvement campaign called Every Second Counts, which focuses on the top eight causes of delay, and put aside a £10m booster fund to tackle these key areas."

Overall annual average punctuality across Greater Anglia is now 88.1% - higher than the national average of 86.1%.

The train operator is aiming to raise that figure to 90% and then 93% by the end of its franchise.

These figures for April were published just days before Greater Anglia's new timetable starts on Sunday, which includes the franchise commitment of two trains a day in each direction that complete the journey from Norwich and London in 90 minutes and from Ipswich in 60 minutes.

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk stops accepting cartons and metal pans in its recycling bins

The recycling centre at Blakenham is being upgraded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk stops accepting cartons and metal pans in its recycling bins

The recycling centre at Blakenham is being upgraded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Moving Sizewell B building could put beauty spot at risk, say campaigners

The Sizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants Picture: SU ANDERSON

New Iceland Food Warehouse to open at Ipswich’s Euro Retail Park

An Iceland Food Warehouse store is set for Ipswich's Euro Retail Park. Picture: N Seddon

Man avoids prison after nine-week Essex crime spree

Daniel Lusty, 21, of Roosevelt Way, Colchester, was handed a suspended sentence Picture: ESSEX POLICE

See these stunning photos of reflections in Suffolk

Reflections at Felixstowe docks Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

Man found with sawn-off shotgun in Ipswich is jailed

James Logan, who sparked an armed police response after police received information that a man with a gun had gone into a house in the town, has been jailed for 44 months. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists