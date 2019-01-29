Sunshine and Showers

Train passengers urged to check before travelling due to forecast snow

29 January, 2019 - 10:12
Greater Anglia passengers are being urged to check before they travel due to forecast snow Picture: NEIL PERRY

Greater Anglia passengers are being urged to check before they travel due to forecast snow Picture: NEIL PERRY

Train passengers are being urged to check before they travel tonight with snow predicted across the region.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in the east of England between 9pm on Tuesday and midday on Wednesday.

A band of rain pushing east across parts of England is likely to turn to snow during Tuesday evening, and will continue into Wednesday.

MORE: Snow expected to hit region tonight

Forecasters say accumulations of between 1-3cm are likely across East Anglia, with 5cm of snow in places, and this could lead to some travel disruption.

Temperatures are also set to drop to between 3C/4C (37/39F) for most of today.

Up to 5cm of snow could fall tonight Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNUp to 5cm of snow could fall tonight Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Further snow could also hit the region on Thursday.

Greater Anglia said on its website: “Due to forecasts of snow overnight on Tuesday and in the early hours of Wednesday morning, we are advising customers to check before they travel as there may be some delays due to speed restrictions.”

The company urged customers to visit journeycheck.com/greateranglia before travelling.

