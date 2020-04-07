Wi-fi boost on Greater Anglia’s new trains

Greater Anglia is upgrading the wi-fi on its new trains that have been introduced in the region over the last few months.

The signal on the new Stadler trains that form the Intercity service between Ipswich, Colchester and London and on the rural bimode trains has had its bandwidth increased to cope with more demand.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Greater Anglia recorded an increase in the number of people using the wi-fi on these trains.

Himesh Patel, Head of Greater Anglia’s IT Service Delivery team, said, “The reliability of the WiFi on our new train fleet is much better than on our old fleet, so more people will be using it to work, use social media or stream while they’re travelling with us.

“To ensure that they still enjoy fast browsing speeds, we’ve increased the bandwidth to ensure it keeps pace with demand and delivers a good experience.”

Greater Anglia’s new Stadler trains have more seats, USB and plug points, free fast WiFi, air conditioning, better passenger information screens and improved accessibility including a retractable step at every door which bridges the gap between the train and the platform, making it easier to get on and off with a wheelchair, buggy or heavy luggage.