Trio deny fraudulent trading in relation to green energy firms

PUBLISHED: 16:25 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 02 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of two men and a woman from Colchester accused of fraudulent trading in relation to two green energy businesses will take place in May next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday were Matthew Padmore, 39, of Gardenia Walk, Colchester, Kenneth Hoare, 41, of Gascoigne Road, Colchester and Sally Dearsley, 52, of Flag Hill, Colchester.

They all deny fraudulent trading between February 2016 and August 2017 in relation to Green Planet Solutions Ltd and fraudulent trading in relation to Bright Life Energy and Maintenance Ltd between August 2017 and February 2018.

The charge in relation to Green Plant Solutions alleges the defendants were parties to the carrying on of a business for a fraudulent purpose, namely by defrauding customers by making false representations to induce sales of solar panel fire raptor rapid shutdown switches, by dishonestly inflating prices for goods and services, by providing a false business address and by failing to provide goods which had been paid for or refunds.

The charge relating to Bright Life Energy is similar but concerns the sale of solar panel batteries as well as rapid shutdown switches.

