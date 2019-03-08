Suffolk's most colourful gardens pictured in our 'green fingers' iWitness challenge
PUBLISHED: 19:03 11 May 2019
Susan Goldsmith
This week we challenged our iWitness members to capture their gardens in full bloom for our green fingers competition.
Mick Webb and his family were busy tending to the garden, as well as enjoying the fresh strawberries they had grown.
Angela Goodwin captured the natural beauty of the flowers in bloom in her garden.
Julie Kemp shared with us a close up of a bee collecting nectar from one of her garden flowers too.
The winner this week is Susan Goldsmith with her shot of a vibrant and colourful flower in her garden.
Next week's challenge is Reflections, using interesting subject matter. Keep your eyes peeled for the best angle and photograph eye-catching shots of water, mirrors and windows.
Submit all your pictures to the iWitness website.
