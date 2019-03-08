Sunshine and Showers

Suffolk's most colourful gardens pictured in our 'green fingers' iWitness challenge

PUBLISHED: 19:03 11 May 2019

A vibrant flower in the garden Picture: SUSAN GOLDSMITH

A vibrant flower in the garden Picture: SUSAN GOLDSMITH

Susan Goldsmith

This week we challenged our iWitness members to capture their gardens in full bloom for our green fingers competition.

Some colourful garden flowers Picture: STEVE COOMBSSome colourful garden flowers Picture: STEVE COOMBS

Mick Webb and his family were busy tending to the garden, as well as enjoying the fresh strawberries they had grown.

Grandson helping out in the greenhouse Picture: DEBORAH ELLAMGrandson helping out in the greenhouse Picture: DEBORAH ELLAM

Angela Goodwin captured the natural beauty of the flowers in bloom in her garden.

A green fingered thief enjoying the strawberry crop Picture: MICK WEBBA green fingered thief enjoying the strawberry crop Picture: MICK WEBB

Julie Kemp shared with us a close up of a bee collecting nectar from one of her garden flowers too.

Some beautiful purple flowers in bloom Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWSSome beautiful purple flowers in bloom Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

Close up of a bee collecting nectar Picture: JULIE KEMPClose up of a bee collecting nectar Picture: JULIE KEMP

A climbing rose in the garden Picture: JANE DEVILLEA climbing rose in the garden Picture: JANE DEVILLE

A garden in full bloom Picture: ANGELA GOODWINA garden in full bloom Picture: ANGELA GOODWIN

The winner this week is Susan Goldsmith with her shot of a vibrant and colourful flower in her garden.

Next week's challenge is Reflections, using interesting subject matter. Keep your eyes peeled for the best angle and photograph eye-catching shots of water, mirrors and windows.

Submit all your pictures to the iWitness website.

Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet? See here to join and your photos could be featured on our websites in future weeks, or in one of our newspapers.

