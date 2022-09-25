Gallery
See the best photos from tractor run and open day at Suffolk farm
- Credit: Jen Maltby
A Suffolk farm has hosted a family open day, with the highlight being a fundraising tractor run.
Greenacres Smallholding, a farm that maintains and sustains the Suffolk heritage breeds for future generations, organised the free event for families to help them find out more about life on a farm.
The tractor run was an additional attraction to the event that attracted many local residents.
The run started from the farm and went through Witnesham, Westerfield, Tuddenham St Martin, Swilland, and finally returned to Greenacres Smallholding.
All donations collected during the event will be split between three local charities - EACH, EAAA and St Elizabeth Hospice.
The farm also hosted a hog roast and BBQ, wildflower seed bomb-making workshops, a straw bale mountain climb for kids, a round bale push and welly wanging competitions with cash prizes.
Many local traders came along to showcase their businesses, including Compleat Caterers, Love Refills and the Coffee Station.
Most Read
- 1 Motorcyclist dies after crashing into telegraph pole in Suffolk village
- 2 Body of man found by river in Suffolk village
- 3 Historic village pub on the hunt for new landlord
- 4 Outrage at 11-mile diversion caused by 'ridiculous' roadworks
- 5 £1.2billion plans to transform A12 move a step closer
- 6 Former M&S homes and shop plan is making progress
- 7 Much-loved Suffolk café re-opens after shock summer closure
- 8 Breaking the cycle, missing men and points to prove - Town face Plymouth
- 9 Plans for over 550 homes get new decision date
- 10 Top 100 baby names for girls and boys in 2022 revealed
During the event, a local artist group presented its latest project called From a Sow's Ear to a Silk Purse.