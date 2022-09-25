News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See the best photos from tractor run and open day at Suffolk farm

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 11:45 AM September 25, 2022
Tractor run at Greenacres Smallholding

Tractor run at Greenacres Smallholding - Credit: Jen Maltby

A Suffolk farm has hosted a family open day, with the highlight being a fundraising tractor run. 

Greenacres Smallholding, a farm that maintains and sustains the Suffolk heritage breeds for future generations, organised the free event for families to help them find out more about life on a farm. 

Greenacres Smallholding, a farm that maintains and sustains the Suffolk heritage breeds for future generations

Greenacres Smallholding, a farm that maintains and sustains the Suffolk heritage breeds for future generations - Credit: Jen Maltby

The tractor run was an additional attraction to the event that attracted many local residents. 

Round bale push at Greenacres Smallholding

Round bale push at Greenacres Smallholding - Credit: Jen Maltby

The run started from the farm and went through Witnesham, Westerfield, Tuddenham St Martin, Swilland, and finally returned to Greenacres Smallholding. 

Tractor run at Greenacres Smallholding

Tractor run at Greenacres Smallholding - Credit: Jen Maltby

All donations collected during the event will be split between three local charities - EACH, EAAA and St Elizabeth Hospice. 

Open day at Greenacres Smallholding

Open day at Greenacres Smallholding - Credit: Jen Maltby

The farm also hosted a hog roast and BBQ, wildflower seed bomb-making workshops, a straw bale mountain climb for kids, a round bale push and welly wanging competitions with cash prizes. 

Round bale push at Greenacres Smallholding

Round bale push at Greenacres Smallholding - Credit: Jen Maltby

Many local traders came along to showcase their businesses, including Compleat Caterers, Love Refills and the Coffee Station. 

Local traders showcase at Greenacres Smallholding

Local traders showcase at Greenacres Smallholding - Credit: Jen Maltby

During the event, a local artist group presented its latest project called From a Sow's Ear to a Silk Purse. 

Open day at Greenacres Smallholding

Open day at Greenacres Smallholding - Credit: Jen Maltby


