See the best photos from tractor run and open day at Suffolk farm

A Suffolk farm has hosted a family open day, with the highlight being a fundraising tractor run.

Greenacres Smallholding, a farm that maintains and sustains the Suffolk heritage breeds for future generations, organised the free event for families to help them find out more about life on a farm.

The tractor run was an additional attraction to the event that attracted many local residents.

Round bale push at Greenacres Smallholding - Credit: Jen Maltby

The run started from the farm and went through Witnesham, Westerfield, Tuddenham St Martin, Swilland, and finally returned to Greenacres Smallholding.

Tractor run at Greenacres Smallholding - Credit: Jen Maltby

All donations collected during the event will be split between three local charities - EACH, EAAA and St Elizabeth Hospice.

Open day at Greenacres Smallholding - Credit: Jen Maltby

The farm also hosted a hog roast and BBQ, wildflower seed bomb-making workshops, a straw bale mountain climb for kids, a round bale push and welly wanging competitions with cash prizes.

Round bale push at Greenacres Smallholding - Credit: Jen Maltby

Many local traders came along to showcase their businesses, including Compleat Caterers, Love Refills and the Coffee Station.

Local traders showcase at Greenacres Smallholding - Credit: Jen Maltby

During the event, a local artist group presented its latest project called From a Sow's Ear to a Silk Purse.

Open day at Greenacres Smallholding - Credit: Jen Maltby



