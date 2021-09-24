News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Video

Community farm opens with plans to run land using wartime techniques

person

Charlotte Moore

Published: 11:30 AM September 24, 2021   
Jo Henderson and Andrew Pratt are in the process of converting their land into a community farm. Th

Jo Henderson and Andrew Pratt are in the process of converting their land into a community farm. They intend to run the farm as it would have been in WWI and WWII using hand and horses. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A farming duo have pledged to revisit techniques used during wartime to get people back in tune with nature. 

Jo Henderson, founder of Greenacres Smallholding, moved to Ipswich in 2008 and met farmer Andrew Pratt eight years later. 

Jo Henderson with Belle. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jo Henderson with Belle. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Andy is a fourth-generation farmer, but his family sold off much of their land in 2009.  

He retained 12 acres and the machinery - but lacked the time to sustain the farm in the way he wanted to. 

But a partnership with Jo led to the idea for Greenacres Smallholding, a community interest company that has plans to make good the land - and do good for other people in the process. 

Smallacres-Farm-ffffffffcb731b35

Ms Henderson said: "I was talking to my dad about what we were trying to achieve with regenerative farming practice and he mentioned reading about three farmers who were setting up a movement to re-wild 20% of their land and encourage others.  

"Very soon after they were on Countryfile and I was so excited that I got straight on to research and make our pledge." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Family of hairdresser, 17, who died in her sleep 'overwhelmed' by tributes
  2. 2 'Complete waste of our money' - uproar over Santa's grotto
  3. 3 Suffolk families stunned after homes transformed on Changing Rooms
  1. 4 Jailed company boss to sell home to repay swindled customers
  2. 5 The stats which put Bonne top of the League One charts and firmly on course for a very rare Ipswich Town milestone
  3. 6 Donacien on his Ipswich Town future and why he wears the No.44 shirt
  4. 7 Goals, vision and chats with a legend - how Town's loan stars are doing
  5. 8 Suffolk braced for Indian summer before forecast showers next week
  6. 9 Man left with serious injuries after late-night attack in town centre
  7. 10 Suffolk petrol stations avoid closure as garages shut nationwide

The Greenacres Wild East Pledge is to reinstate the boundary hedgerows to the south of the site.  

In November, 420 saplings will arrive from the Woodland Trust as part of the Green Canopy Project to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee.

And the team wants to run the farm as it would have been run during the world wars - by hand and horse. 

Jo Henderson and Andrew Pratt are in the process of converting their land into a community farm. Th

Livestock on the farm includes pigs and horses - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pigs are turning over the ground to rid it of dock and thistle, while the meadow is being grazed by horses to encourage wildflowers. 

All livestock on the farm will be bred for the area, as part of the aim to be a Suffolk Heritage breeds farm, and a Suffolk Heritage orchard will be planted. 

Ms Henderson added: "Greenacres aims to be an all-inclusive community where people can come together to share in the beauty and peace of the countryside, while improving the quality of the natural environment. 

Jo Henderson and Andrew Pratt are in the process of converting their land into a community farm. Th

Jo Henderson and Andrew Pratt are in the process of converting their land into a community farm. They intend to run the farm as it would have been in WWI and WWII using hand and horses. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Right now it's just me and Andy and some friends and it's a huge task, so we're actively seeking like-minded people to become members and volunteer as we turn the clock back to a time when we worked hand in hand with nature." 

Farming
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

couple outside rivenhall end home

A12

Couple fear they will never sell home after A12 upgrade outside

Piers Meyler

Logo Icon
Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Suffolk man guilty of raping schoolgirl and facing jail sentence

Jane Hunt

person
Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton (left) on the pitch with Macauley Bonne (right) after the

Football

'We'll see how we go' - QPR boss Warburton on Bonne recall option

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
An Essex and Herts air ambulance

Suffolk Live

Man airlifted to hospital after suffering serious leg injuries in crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon