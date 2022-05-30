How to get a pint for 6p to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

You can get a pint for 6p at some Suffolk pubs to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee (file photo) - Credit: Charlotte Bond

With the Queen's Platinum Jubilee just days away, a Suffolk brewery is celebrating by offering pints of its favourite IPA for just pennies.

Greene King, which has its brewery in Bury St Edmunds, will be offering the bargain price pint of its IPA of 6p.

The low price is the same amount a pint cost during the Queen's 1952 coronation.

Greene King is based in Bury St Edmunds in west Suffolk

To claim the 6p pint, anyone visiting a Greene King Local Pub or Flaming Grill will have to use the code word "1952" when paying at the bar.

A list of participating pubs can be found on Greene King's website.

The cheap pints are limited to one per person and will only be on offer on Monday.