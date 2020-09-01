New GREEN burger now available at Suffolk pubs

A Suffolk-based pub chain has unveiled an unusual new GREEN burger - with £1 from every sale going towards the vital work of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The unusual dish will only be available until the end of September Picture: GREENE KING

Greene King has launched what it claims to be the nation’s first ever green burger, which will start at £7.49 and is now available in 600 pubs nationwide.

However, the ‘Greene Warrior’ will only be available until September 30 or while stocks last.

Greene King, which partnered up with Macmillan in 2014, has committed to donating £1 from every burger sold to the charity after it revealed it expected to see fundraising drop by as much as 50% this year due to Covid-19.

Andy Wilson, managing director for destination food brands at Greene King, said: “It’s been a challenging year for Macmillan which is experiencing a fundraising crisis due to Covid-19, so we hope the launch of our new green burger will help provide our guests with a fun way of helping to support the charity at a time of need.

“While it might look slightly unusual, the Greene Warrior is a delicious way to do your bit for a very important cause – with its eye-catching appearance, tasty chicken or beef patty and ‘Macmillan’ mac ‘n’ cheese filling, it’s guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser for local burger lovers.

“We can’t wait to welcome our locals in to give it a try – your friends will be green with envy.”

