E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police extend blanket stop-and-search after stabbings on estate

PUBLISHED: 16:10 23 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 23 May 2020

Police were called to shops off Hawthorne Avenue in Colchester on Friday morning Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Police were called to shops off Hawthorne Avenue in Colchester on Friday morning Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

JAKE FOXFORD

Police have extended powers to stop and search anyone in an area of a Colchester by 24 hours following a double stabbing on Friday afternoon.

Police have extended powers to stop and search anyone on the estate. This map shows where Section 60 powers are in force Picture: ESSEX POLICEPolice have extended powers to stop and search anyone on the estate. This map shows where Section 60 powers are in force Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The order will continue to run until 4.50pm tomorrow on the Greenstead estate, under powers granted by Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

It follows two stabbings in the area on Friday, May 22.

The area covered remains the same and covers Bromley Road to the north, Longridge to the east, Avon Way to the south and St Andrew’s Avenue to the west.

Section 60 is an extension of the stop-and-search powers already used but means officers do not need to have reasonable grounds to stop someone.

Detective Superintendent Leighton Hammett said: “Although the two incidents on Friday were both contained and targeted, we’re going to extend this order to reassure the local community of Greenstead.

“Since the order came in at 4.50pm yesterday, we’ve arrested two people on suspicion of possession of a bladed article – one within 15 minutes of the order being in place, and one person on suspicion of drink-driving.

“We’ll be continuing to stop and search those who are carrying weapons and intend to commit serious or violent crime. These people are a harm to your local community, and we will arrest them.

“If you have any knowledge of someone in the community carrying a weapon, or who may be involved in crime, please feel free to talk to the officers in the area, report it through our website, or call us on 101.”

Two local men, aged 19 and 21, have been released on bail until June 16 following their arrests on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

A local 39-year-old woman, arrested in connection with a second incident on the estate later that afternoon, has since been released under investigation.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rail journeys disrupted due to train fault

The disruption meant two Ipswich to Lowestoft trains terminated at Saxmundham Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Why are swarms of bees appearing all over Suffolk?

A swarm of bees descended on a street corner in Needham Market, prompting residents to seek shelter. Picture: RICHARD GERRELL

Three new deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals are run by the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation NHS Trust Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police extend blanket stop-and-search after stabbings on estate

Police were called to shops off Hawthorne Avenue in Colchester on Friday morning Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Celebrating Suffolk town’s community heroes’ ‘fantastic’ work

TV presenter Phil Spencer, outgoing Felixstowe town mayor Nick Barber with Mayor's Award winner Joy Reeve when she received the Beach Hut of the Year award. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER
Drive 24