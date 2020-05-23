Police extend blanket stop-and-search after stabbings on estate

Police have extended powers to stop and search anyone in an area of a Colchester by 24 hours following a double stabbing on Friday afternoon.

This map shows where Section 60 powers are in force Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The order will continue to run until 4.50pm tomorrow on the Greenstead estate, under powers granted by Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

It follows two stabbings in the area on Friday, May 22.

The area covered remains the same and covers Bromley Road to the north, Longridge to the east, Avon Way to the south and St Andrew’s Avenue to the west.

Section 60 is an extension of the stop-and-search powers already used but means officers do not need to have reasonable grounds to stop someone.

Detective Superintendent Leighton Hammett said: “Although the two incidents on Friday were both contained and targeted, we’re going to extend this order to reassure the local community of Greenstead.

“Since the order came in at 4.50pm yesterday, we’ve arrested two people on suspicion of possession of a bladed article – one within 15 minutes of the order being in place, and one person on suspicion of drink-driving.

“We’ll be continuing to stop and search those who are carrying weapons and intend to commit serious or violent crime. These people are a harm to your local community, and we will arrest them.

“If you have any knowledge of someone in the community carrying a weapon, or who may be involved in crime, please feel free to talk to the officers in the area, report it through our website, or call us on 101.”

Two local men, aged 19 and 21, have been released on bail until June 16 following their arrests on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

A local 39-year-old woman, arrested in connection with a second incident on the estate later that afternoon, has since been released under investigation.