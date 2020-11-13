E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Inquest into death of ‘doting father’ who died in France opens

PUBLISHED: 17:07 13 November 2020

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Archant

An inquest into the death of a “doting father” who died while on a motorbike holiday in Franc has opened.

Greg Kingston had worked at Curtis Banks, in Ipswich, since 2007. Picture: CURTIS BANKSGreg Kingston had worked at Curtis Banks, in Ipswich, since 2007. Picture: CURTIS BANKS

Greg Kingston was on the trip with a friend when he was reportedly hit by a car on July 25, 2020.

MORE: Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

He was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An inquest into his death was opened on Friday, November 13 at Suffolk Coroners’ Court and adjourned for further investigation.

Following his death this summer, friends and family told of their grief at such an “unimaginable loss”.

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat pictured at the 2016 Singapore Grand Prix. Picture: GREG KINGSTONGreg Kingston and his wife Kat pictured at the 2016 Singapore Grand Prix. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Born and bred in Ipswich, Mr Kingston was said to have “lived life to the full” and had become a “true friend” to colleagues during a long career at Curtis Banks, based in Princes Street.

He married his wife Kat at Kersey Mill in June 2015. She described him as a “doting husband” and a “proud father” to son William.

She said: “Something I didn’t appreciate until I saw some of the tributes was that a lot of people really respected him within the wider industry.

“He was principled and a good person, someone you could talk to.

“He loved travelling and, on our last day together, one of the last things he mentioned was getting a motorhome and touring Europe together.

“He was incredibly affectionate and caring, and wanted to do the right thing for people. He was incredibly funny, with a dark sense of humour. He was a good listener and fun to be around.

“He loved to cook and was the head chef at Christmas. Christmas is going to be really difficult this year.

“There is complete shock and disbelief that someone so nice has been taken away.”

A fundraising page was set up in Greg’s memory, which has so far raised more than £6,500 for Parkinson’s UK and SERV blood bikes.

Will Self, chief executive of Curtis Banks, said in the company’s 2020 interim report: “I would like to pay tribute to Greg Kingston, who very sadly passed away recently.

“Greg had joined Suffolk Life in 2007 and made a huge contribution to the full integration of the Curtis Banks Group brand and proposition. He was a true friend to many of us and a charismatic colleague to us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, to whom we express our deepest sympathy.”

