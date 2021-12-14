Grenfell campaigners hold 'disruptive' protest outside Hadleigh factory

Campaigners from London protested outside Celotex in Hadleigh on Tuesday morning - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Campaigners seeking justice for the Grenfell Tower fire have blocked lorries from leaving a Hadleigh firm, they allege are among the "worst culprits" of the tragedy.

Nine activists from the Grenfell Community Campaigners group in London arrived at the Celotex plant, in Lady Lane Industrial Estate, on Tuesday morning.

Materials manufactured by Celotex were used in the tower in North Kensington, which burned down in June 2017 — killing 72 people.

Many of the activists saw the North Kensington tower burn down in June 2017 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A public inquiry into the blaze is ongoing, which Celotex said it is cooperating with "fully and openly".

The campaigners, many of whom saw the tower up in flames, travelled up to Suffolk from the capital to mark four and a half year anniversary since the fire.

Leearna Oliffe, who helped organise the protest, accused Celotex of breaching fire regulations when supplying insulation for the tower.

Celotex supplied materials used in Grenfell Tower - Credit: Charlotte Bond

She said: "We all had to watch the tower burn that night — it was awful.

"We went to Celotex to mark four and a half years since the fire. We targeted them because they are some of the worst culprits.

"They supplied material which was highly flammable.

"There's been no justice, so we thought it was important to highlight the companies responsible.

The campaigners blocked lorries from leaving the Suffolk plant - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We want to take action so that Grenfell is remembered. We managed to block business all morning, so they lost a bit of money today. It was productive."

A spokesman for Celotex said: "There was a small group of peaceful protesters at the Hadleigh site today who we spoke with.

"Celotex continues to cooperate fully and openly with the Grenfell Tower Inquiry which is considering a wide range of complex questions of how the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower started and spread.

The fire at the Grenfell Tower in June 2017 killed 72 people - Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

"Since the Grenfell Tower fire, Celotex has undertaken a review of its process controls, quality management and approach to marketing to address issues discovered as part of its investigations following the Grenfell Tower fire, and to ensure that no such issues reoccur.

"Celotex does not design or install cladding systems and did not do so at Grenfell Tower."