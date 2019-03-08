Crash involving lorry and car blocks Colchester roundabout
PUBLISHED: 14:59 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 24 June 2019
Archant
A crash involving a lorry and a car has blocked a busy Colchester roundabout and is causing traffic congestion in the town.
The accident happened around 12.50pm on the A137 Harwich Road at A133 St Andrew's Avenue and all approaches to the dual roundabout junction are being affected.
It is not yet known if there are any injuries and emergency services currently remain at the scene.
A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We were called at 12.50pm with reports of a collision on Harwich Road, Colchester.
"We sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.
"Emergency crews are still at the scene."
A spokesman for Essex fire said: "Firefighters assisted at the scene of a road traffic collision this afternoon.
"On arrival, crews advised that two vehicles had been involved in the collision - one car and one heavy goods vehicle.
"Firefighters managed to release the casualty by 2.11pm before leaving them in the care of the Ambulance Service."
