Banner tribute to NHS from family of late community stalwart

The family wanted to thank the care services by placing this banner in Long Melford Road, Sudbury. Picture: SALLY WISEMAN Archant

A family who suffered the loss of a beloved great-grandmother have paid a tribute to the health and care services who helped her throughout her final years.

Beverley Richardson died in March at the age of 77 and was a beloved member of the Sudbury community. Picture: SALLY WISEMAN

Beverley Richardson, described as a Sudbury stalwart, died in March at the age of 77.

Her family are flying a banner thanking all the care services who supported her.

Mrs Richardson worked West Suffolk Hospital as a junior pathology technician in her younger years and was treated by them in her later years, after suffering a heart attack and sepsis.

The family thought it would be fitting to show their appreciation and dug out a banner that was originally created by children in the 1990s and instigated by Mrs Richardson’s daughter, Sally Wiseman.

Mrs Wisman felt it appropriate to mark St George’s Day by placing the banner on Melford Road and said: “Dad had squirrelled away the banner as he thought it might come in useful one day and this was the day.”