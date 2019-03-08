Comedian Griff Rhys Jones to receive OBE in Queen's honours

Griff Rhys Jones has been awarded an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List Picture: JOHN STILLWELL/PA WIRE

Comedian and actor Griff Rhys Jones will receive an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

The star, who rose to fame in the 1980s with Not the Nine O'Clock news and Alas Smith and Jones, lives in the Holbrook area of Suffolk.

Mr Rhys Jones had his first foray into stage comedy as a student at Cambridge, where he joined the Footlights and Mummers as well as the ADC Thetare.

He joined the BBC as a trainee radio producer and was later picked for various minor roles in the first series of Not the Nine O'clock News.

He was brought in a regular cast member alongside Rowan Atkinson and Pamela Stevenson when Chris Langham departed the show.

It was through the show he met one of the most significant figures in his career - Mel Smith.

After the show, the pair founded Talkback Productions, producing some of the most successful comedies on British television.

They include Brass Eye, Da Ali G Show, The Day Today, Green Wing, I'm Alan Partridge, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Smack the Pony.

Talkback also produced Alas Smith and Jones, making the duo one of the most successful and long running double acts on TV.

Mr Rhys Jones has also made frequent appearances on stage, winning Olivier awards for his roles in Charley's Aunt in 1984 and An Absolute Turkey in 1994.

He also appeared at the National Theatre as Toad in The Wind in the Willows and at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, as Fagin in Oliver!