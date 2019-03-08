Colchester Half Marathon takes to the streets
PUBLISHED: 12:52 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 24 March 2019
Thousands of runners have put on their running shoes this morning to pound the streets for the Griffin Chapman Colchester Half Marathon.
The annual event, which is in its eighth year, started at 9am on Sunday March 24 and is set to raise thousands of pounds for MS-UK and Headway Essex.
The popular race began this morning at the home of Colchester United FC - The Jobserve Community Stadium - where friends and families gathered to warm up and take photos ahead of the 13-mile race.
Fou thousand people took part in the race in 2018 - an extra 250 participants compared to 2017’s line-up - with even higher numbers expected this year.
The race, which is organised by Colchester Colne Round Table, takes participants around the town.
Ben Sutton, who was watching the race, said: “This was such a fantastic turnout for both the participants and spectators.
“What a great event for Colchester - well done to everyone involved in the organisation.”
People have already began sharing their photos in Colchester Community Group with many adding that the race had a “great atmosphere and turnout”.
Runners are expected to be returning to the stadium around 12.30pm this afternoon and a rolling road closure is in place throughout the race.
