Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Gallery

Colchester Half Marathon takes to the streets

PUBLISHED: 12:52 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 24 March 2019

Hundreds gathered to cheer friends and family on at the start line at Colchester United FC. Picture: BEN SUTTON

Hundreds gathered to cheer friends and family on at the start line at Colchester United FC. Picture: BEN SUTTON

Archant

Thousands of runners have put on their running shoes this morning to pound the streets for the Griffin Chapman Colchester Half Marathon.

Runners took to the streets of Colchester for the 13 mile half marathon. Picture: BEN SUTTONRunners took to the streets of Colchester for the 13 mile half marathon. Picture: BEN SUTTON

The annual event, which is in its eighth year, started at 9am on Sunday March 24 and is set to raise thousands of pounds for MS-UK and Headway Essex.

The popular race began this morning at the home of Colchester United FC - The Jobserve Community Stadium - where friends and families gathered to warm up and take photos ahead of the 13-mile race.

Fou thousand people took part in the race in 2018 - an extra 250 participants compared to 2017’s line-up - with even higher numbers expected this year.

The race, which is organised by Colchester Colne Round Table, takes participants around the town.

Runners took to the streets of Colchester for the Griffin Chapman Colchester Half Marathon. Picture: BEN SUTTONRunners took to the streets of Colchester for the Griffin Chapman Colchester Half Marathon. Picture: BEN SUTTON

Ben Sutton, who was watching the race, said: “This was such a fantastic turnout for both the participants and spectators.

“What a great event for Colchester - well done to everyone involved in the organisation.”

People have already began sharing their photos in Colchester Community Group with many adding that the race had a “great atmosphere and turnout”.

Runners are expected to be returning to the stadium around 12.30pm this afternoon and a rolling road closure is in place throughout the race.

People gathered at Colchester United FCs ground ahead of the half marathon. Picture: BEN SUTTONPeople gathered at Colchester United FCs ground ahead of the half marathon. Picture: BEN SUTTON

Are you taking part in the race? Send your photos and stories here to be featured in our gallery.

Crowds gathered at Colchester United FCs The JobServe Community Stadium ahead of the 13 mile race. Picture: BEN SUTTONCrowds gathered at Colchester United FCs The JobServe Community Stadium ahead of the 13 mile race. Picture: BEN SUTTON

Crowds gathered at Colchester United FCs The JobServe Community Stadium ahead of the 13 mile race. Picture: BEN SUTTONCrowds gathered at Colchester United FCs The JobServe Community Stadium ahead of the 13 mile race. Picture: BEN SUTTON

People gathered at Colchester United FCs ground ahead of the half marathon. Picture: BEN SUTTONPeople gathered at Colchester United FCs ground ahead of the half marathon. Picture: BEN SUTTON

Friends and families gathered to cheer on the thousands of runners who took to the streets of Colchester for the Griffin Chapman Colchester Half Marathon. Picture: BEN SUTTONFriends and families gathered to cheer on the thousands of runners who took to the streets of Colchester for the Griffin Chapman Colchester Half Marathon. Picture: BEN SUTTON

Crowds gathered at Colchester United FCs The JobServe Community Stadium. Picture: BEN SUTTONCrowds gathered at Colchester United FCs The JobServe Community Stadium. Picture: BEN SUTTON

Thousands of runners took to the streets of Colchester for the Griffin Chapman Colchester Half Marathon. Picture: BEN SUTTONThousands of runners took to the streets of Colchester for the Griffin Chapman Colchester Half Marathon. Picture: BEN SUTTON

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ongoing police incident in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened in Star Lane, Ipswich, about 10.25pm on March 23 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Main road between Saxmundham and Leiston to be closed for roadworks

The B1119 at Knodishall is due to be temporarily closed by Suffolk Highways. Picture: ARCHANT

Spotlight on Sizewell parkrun

Runners in action during Saturday's 31st staging of the Sizewell parkrun. Picture: SIZEWELL PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Buggy, 30 cones and four bikes found dumped in River Orwell

The items found during the clean up of the River Orwell in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists