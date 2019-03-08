Grill a Christian events to be hosted in pub

The Rt Revd Mike Harrison, Bishop of Dunwich, will be at one of the 'Grill a Christian' nights in Sudbury Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A Suffolk bishop will be at one of two 'Grill a Christian' evenings being held in a Sudbury pub for people to ask questions about life and faith.

The two evenings are being hosted in the White Horse pub in North Street from 7pm to 9pm on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18 when a local mission team and ministers will get quizzed.

The event is part of the Diocesan evangelists' training based at St Gregory's Church and Churches Together in Sudbury is supporting it.

The Bishop of Dunwich, the Rt Rev Mike Harrison, will attend on the Saturday night.

Gerry Higginson, chairman of Churches Together in Sudbury, said: "These evenings give people the chance to come and have a drink and a chat about faith and find out more and we look forward to seeing and welcoming people."