Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Tractor and trailer catch fire at Suffolk farm

PUBLISHED: 16:18 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 23 April 2019

Suffolk firefighters were called to the scene at Bailey Pool Farm near Bury St Edmunds where a tractor and trailer had caught fire. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk firefighters were called to the scene at Bailey Pool Farm near Bury St Edmunds where a tractor and trailer had caught fire. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A fire in a tractor and trailer nearly spread to nearby barn - but was stopped by quick-thinking firefighters.

Firefighters from Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell and Ixworth had to work fast to extinguish the fire at Bailey Pool Farm, near Grimstone End, near Bury St Edmunds when they were called at 2.30pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “The tractor and trailer were well alight.

“The fire had spread to a woodpile which was next to a barn, but luckily firefighters tackled the blaze before it could spread further.”

The fires were put out by 3.15pm, although the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Suffolk police were also called but did not attend. The Environment Agency was also called.

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Easter Monday

A section of the A1120 between Stonham Aspal and Pettaugh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show fire tearing through barn in night-time blaze

Fire crews tackled a large barn blaze in Washbrook near Ipswich on Easter Monday Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘It feels like the right time to make a positive change’ - Essex father inspired by personal tragedy launches new care service

Lee Bernard has started Caremark Colchester to tackle what he sees as the inefficiencies with the region�s care industry. Photo: Getty Images / Caremark.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists