Tractor and trailer catch fire at Suffolk farm

Suffolk firefighters were called to the scene at Bailey Pool Farm near Bury St Edmunds where a tractor and trailer had caught fire. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A fire in a tractor and trailer nearly spread to nearby barn - but was stopped by quick-thinking firefighters.

Firefighters from Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell and Ixworth had to work fast to extinguish the fire at Bailey Pool Farm, near Grimstone End, near Bury St Edmunds when they were called at 2.30pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “The tractor and trailer were well alight.

“The fire had spread to a woodpile which was next to a barn, but luckily firefighters tackled the blaze before it could spread further.”

The fires were put out by 3.15pm, although the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Suffolk police were also called but did not attend. The Environment Agency was also called.