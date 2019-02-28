Heavy Showers

Travellers pitch up at Leisure World in Colchester

28 February, 2019 - 15:04
A group of travellers have parked up at Leisure World in Colchester Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A group of travellers set up camp in the car park of Leisure World in Colchester

According to a spokesman for Colchester Borough Council, 12 caravans and six vehicles arrived at the site last night, Wednesday, February 27.

He said the Essex Countywide Travellers Unit (ECTU) had visited the site this morning and served a Direction to Leave notice.

“The notice gives direction for the group to leave the land before 11am tomorrow (March 1),” he said.

“If the travellers do not leave the site, we will need to go through the courts to ensure their removal.

“If we have to apply for a court order, the procedure will take between 7-10 days.”

He added that there had been no impact on visitor numbers and that it remains ‘business as usual’ at Leisure World Colchester.

