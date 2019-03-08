Woodbridge care home given outstanding rating in CQC inspection

Grove Court care home in Woodbridge has been awarded an 'outstanding' rating by the Care Quality Commission after an inspection earlier this year.

The care home which houses 57 residents, some of whom suffer with dementia, was judged by the CQC on how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led it is.

Grove Court has been given an overall rating of outstanding after the assessment in May.

Jemima Burnage, CQC head of inspection for adult social care in the central region, said: "Our inspection team was very impressed by the level of care and support offered at Grove Court.

"Staff made time to converse with people, building warm and friendly relationships that contributed to their understanding of people's circumstances.

Grove Court is a purpose built care home set in 15 acres of landscaped grounds and offers a home for people who appreciate comfort, quality and exceptional care and each person is individually assessed regarding their care needs.

Ms Burnage continued: "Grove Court went the extra mile to put people, and their friends and relatives, at ease when they were approaching the end of their life.

"All of this meant people received a high standard of care, which is why it has been rated outstanding."