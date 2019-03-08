E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woodbridge care home given outstanding rating in CQC inspection

PUBLISHED: 14:05 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 27 August 2019

Grove Court care home in Woodbridge have achieved an

Grove Court care home in Woodbridge have achieved an "outstanding" result after their CQC inspection report. Picture: ELIZABETH FINN HOMES

Archant

Grove Court care home in Woodbridge has been awarded an 'outstanding' rating by the Care Quality Commission after an inspection earlier this year.

The care home which houses 57 residents, some of whom suffer with dementia, was judged by the CQC on how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led it is.

Grove Court has been given an overall rating of outstanding after the assessment in May.

You may also want to watch:

Jemima Burnage, CQC head of inspection for adult social care in the central region, said: "Our inspection team was very impressed by the level of care and support offered at Grove Court.

"Staff made time to converse with people, building warm and friendly relationships that contributed to their understanding of people's circumstances.

Grove Court is a purpose built care home set in 15 acres of landscaped grounds and offers a home for people who appreciate comfort, quality and exceptional care and each person is individually assessed regarding their care needs.

Ms Burnage continued: "Grove Court went the extra mile to put people, and their friends and relatives, at ease when they were approaching the end of their life.

"All of this meant people received a high standard of care, which is why it has been rated outstanding."

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Council halves number of outstanding applications to 472 one week ahead of new term starting

Changes to school bus services have proved controversial in Suffolk. Picture: R.A FOWLER

Frinton take big step towards EAPL title but Sudbury stay in the race

Frinton captain Michael Comber, who produced a devastating spell of bowling alongside Ollie Bocking in the win at Swardeston. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Pub worker threatened with screwdriver during burglary

Two men broke into the Robin Hood pub in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

VOTE - Was it right to scrap a special coin in honour of Enid Blyton?

Children's author Enid Blyton. who once lived in Ipswich, photographed in 1957. A row has broken out over a decision not to issue a commemorative coin for the author. Picture: PA/PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists