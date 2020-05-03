WATCH: Handwashing station set up to reassure villagers when using local businesses

Eilir Rogers with the handwashing station Picture: AMBER CAVANAGH Archant

A special ‘hands-free’ handwashing station has been set up in a Suffolk village to give shoppers piece of mind while using local businesses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The device has been built in Grundisburgh to help people living there to keep safe when using the three shops in the village or when using public transport.

The station works on a series of pulleys which can be operated by using your feet to pour water onto your hands.

There’s also a soap dispenser included to help passersby keep their hands clean.

The wooden structure was designed and built by a local family and now sits outside the Grundisburgh Dog.

It’s hoped that the station will encourage people to stay within the village to shop, while keeping safe at the same time.

Eilir Rogers from the Grundisburgh Dog said that the station is proving a real hit.

“People love it,” said Mrs Rogers.

“It’s brilliant. They love the novelty and most importantly it sends a strong message.

“Anyone using the shops or bus can use it and it’s a talking point.”

The station has a group of helpers, including Mrs Rogers’ father, who help keep it clean.

Mrs Rogers hopes that other communities may follow Grundisburgh’s lead and create their own handwashing stations.

“It’s so lovely that someone in the community wanted to do it.

“It’s been a community project.”

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.