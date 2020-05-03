E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

WATCH: Handwashing station set up to reassure villagers when using local businesses

PUBLISHED: 10:24 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 03 May 2020

Eilir Rogers with the handwashing station Picture: AMBER CAVANAGH

Eilir Rogers with the handwashing station Picture: AMBER CAVANAGH

Archant

A special ‘hands-free’ handwashing station has been set up in a Suffolk village to give shoppers piece of mind while using local businesses.

The device has been built in Grundisburgh to help people living there to keep safe when using the three shops in the village or when using public transport.

The station works on a series of pulleys which can be operated by using your feet to pour water onto your hands.

There’s also a soap dispenser included to help passersby keep their hands clean.

The wooden structure was designed and built by a local family and now sits outside the Grundisburgh Dog.

It’s hoped that the station will encourage people to stay within the village to shop, while keeping safe at the same time.

Eilir Rogers from the Grundisburgh Dog said that the station is proving a real hit.

“People love it,” said Mrs Rogers.

“It’s brilliant. They love the novelty and most importantly it sends a strong message.

“Anyone using the shops or bus can use it and it’s a talking point.”

The station has a group of helpers, including Mrs Rogers’ father, who help keep it clean.

Mrs Rogers hopes that other communities may follow Grundisburgh’s lead and create their own handwashing stations.

“It’s so lovely that someone in the community wanted to do it.

“It’s been a community project.”

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Motorist in life threatening condition after driving wrong way down A12

Police have closed the A12 whilst they deal with the collision. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Composting tips to help keep you green-fingered during lockdown

Transition Woodbridge have shared their tips on composting waste Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO/MARINA LOHRBACH/ TERRA 24

Ipswich Costa Coffee closes after police called to control huge traffic queues

Costa Coffee at Ipswich's Euro Retail Park has closed after huge queues were seen during lockdown. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Comfort eating’ mum drops 7 stone after being told she was almost morbidly obese

Gaynor Vincent reached her 7.5 stone weightloss target in lockdown. Picture: GAYNOR VINCENT

Inspirational Jamie, 12, sells VE Day t-shirts after tragic loss of his dad

Jamie wearing the t-shirt he designed. Picture: MANDY SMALL
Drive 24