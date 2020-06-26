Developer to seek permission for 80 homes in village

The site in Grundisburgh, known as Chapel Field, had been designated for homes as part of East Suffolk Council's Local Plan Picture: PETER KENDALL Archant

A developer has confirmed plans to submit an application to build a development of 80 homes in Grundisburgh.

Hopkins Homes has signalled its intention to put forward proposals for 80 homes in a field off Chapel Road, which had been earmarked for a housing development by what is now East Suffolk Council.

The developer has already begun advertising for the new homes online and said the scheme would bring a range of benefits to the community - but residents remain firm in their opposition to the plans.

Simon Bryan, development director for Hopkins Homes, said: “This area of land in Grundisburgh is allocated for residential development by the local authority within the East Suffolk Local Plan. Hopkins Homes intend to support the delivery of this requirement and submit a planning application for 80 homes.

“Hopkins Homes is acutely aware of the importance of supporting local authorities to provide more homes as there is a chronic shortage of new houses both locally and nationally, and there are just too many people struggling to get on the housing ladder.

“With all our developments we want to make sure that as communities grow, they have the facilities and the resources to thrive.”

However, the decision to include the land off Chapel Road in then-Suffolk Coastal’s Local Plan for homes last year came as a shock to Grundisburgh residents, as many argued there had been a lack of public consultation.

Neighbours cited a lack of infrastructure, school places and traffic as their main causes for concern.

Barbara Waltham set up an action group for Grundisburgh residents and has been campaigning against the plans, along with the parish council.

She said: “We in the village fully appreciate there is a need for homes especially affordable homes.

“However, with thousands and thousands already being built or proposed to be built in the Woodbridge area, the Grundisburgh site is simply not suitable.

“This village cannot take any more cars or people and the total disruption in and out of narrow lanes is unthinkable.

“The effect on our village will simply disastrous.”

Ann Willetts, vice-chairwoman of Grundisburgh and Culpho Parish Council, said she had previously campaigned for the site to be removed from the Local Plan.

She said: “This does not mean that the parish council has given up hope of getting the Chapel Field allocation removed. We are taking every opportunity to represent village opinion.”

Hopkins Homes has said the scheme would generate around £1.2million of Community Infrastructure Levy to support the area’s future and bring a “range of benefits” to the community and environment.

