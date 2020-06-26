E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Developer to seek permission for 80 homes in village

PUBLISHED: 06:25 27 June 2020

The site in Grundisburgh, known as Chapel Field, had been designated for homes as part of East Suffolk Council's Local Plan Picture: PETER KENDALL

The site in Grundisburgh, known as Chapel Field, had been designated for homes as part of East Suffolk Council's Local Plan Picture: PETER KENDALL

Archant

A developer has confirmed plans to submit an application to build a development of 80 homes in Grundisburgh.

Hopkins Homes has signalled its intention to put forward proposals for 80 homes in a field off Chapel Road, which had been earmarked for a housing development by what is now East Suffolk Council.

The developer has already begun advertising for the new homes online and said the scheme would bring a range of benefits to the community - but residents remain firm in their opposition to the plans.

Simon Bryan, development director for Hopkins Homes, said: “This area of land in Grundisburgh is allocated for residential development by the local authority within the East Suffolk Local Plan. Hopkins Homes intend to support the delivery of this requirement and submit a planning application for 80 homes.

“Hopkins Homes is acutely aware of the importance of supporting local authorities to provide more homes as there is a chronic shortage of new houses both locally and nationally, and there are just too many people struggling to get on the housing ladder.

“With all our developments we want to make sure that as communities grow, they have the facilities and the resources to thrive.”

However, the decision to include the land off Chapel Road in then-Suffolk Coastal’s Local Plan for homes last year came as a shock to Grundisburgh residents, as many argued there had been a lack of public consultation.

Neighbours cited a lack of infrastructure, school places and traffic as their main causes for concern.

MORE: 115 new homes in village approved

You may also want to watch:

Barbara Waltham set up an action group for Grundisburgh residents and has been campaigning against the plans, along with the parish council.

She said: “We in the village fully appreciate there is a need for homes especially affordable homes.

“However, with thousands and thousands already being built or proposed to be built in the Woodbridge area, the Grundisburgh site is simply not suitable.

“This village cannot take any more cars or people and the total disruption in and out of narrow lanes is unthinkable.

“The effect on our village will simply disastrous.”

Ann Willetts, vice-chairwoman of Grundisburgh and Culpho Parish Council, said she had previously campaigned for the site to be removed from the Local Plan.

She said: “This does not mean that the parish council has given up hope of getting the Chapel Field allocation removed. We are taking every opportunity to represent village opinion.”

MORE: Neighbours ‘outraged’ by decision to give 64-home development the green light

Hopkins Homes has said the scheme would generate around £1.2million of Community Infrastructure Levy to support the area’s future and bring a “range of benefits” to the community and environment.

MORE: Suffolk Coastal Local Plan proposals sparks village anger

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Developer to seek permission for 80 homes in village

The site in Grundisburgh, known as Chapel Field, had been designated for homes as part of East Suffolk Council's Local Plan Picture: PETER KENDALL

Flats plan for former police station building approved

Glenfield Court, part of the former Felixstowe police station complex, is to be converted to eight flats Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

‘Lessons learned’ from winter rail problems – transport minister weighs in on Suffolk and Norfolk delays

One of Greater Anglia's new Stadler Intercity trains crosses the Essex/Suffolk border at Cattawade near Manningtree. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘It would be a dream to manage some of the clubs I’ve played for, Ipswich included’ - Ex-striker Armstrong on his time at Town and new career in management

Alun Armstrong celebrates scoring one of his two goals against Middlesbrough in April 2001

Girl, 8, bitten in dog attack at playing fields

The little girl was attacked while out cycling with her sister on playing fields by Red Lodge Sports Pavilion, off Hundred Acre Way. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS