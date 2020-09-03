650 sign petition against new homes - but developers defend plans

The site in Grundisburgh, known as Chapel Field, where Hopkins Homes plan to build a new housing development Picture: PETER KENDALL Archant

Grundisburgh residents have criticised Hopkins Homes’ plans to build 80 new homes but the developer has said the scheme is ‘suitable and meets local needs’.

The submission of the plans has proved controversial among Grundisburgh residents Picture: HOPKINS HOMES The submission of the plans has proved controversial among Grundisburgh residents Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Hopkins Homes has formally submitted plans to East Suffolk Council seeking permission to build a “high-quality” housing development in land off Chapel Road.

The site of the proposed development, known locally as Chapel Field, is included in East Suffolk’s Local Plan for housing.

The sudden inclusion of the site in the plan sparked controversy as many residents argued there had been a lack of consultation from the district council.

Hopkins Homes consulted with the Grundisburgh community in January this year over their intention to build a new housing development in the village.

But the proposed scheme has proved controversial, with more than 650 people signing a petition against the plans.

Many of the complaints centred on fears the development would pose a risk due to the increase in vehicles in the village and the added pressure on infrastructure.

Simon Bryan, development director for Hopkins Homes, said there had been “extensive consultation” with the community and said the developer was committed to ensuring the scheme is “suitable and meets local needs”.

He added: “We have taken the time to design an attractive development of homes, amenities and landscaping that will blend in with and enhance its surroundings.”

Barbara Waltham, who is leading a campaign against the proposed new homes, described the plans as “ludicrous” and said the development would “destroy the village”.

She added: “We know Suffolk has to take its share of housing - but you need to build a development that is suitable. “We’re not against housing, but we have had our fair share over the years.

“This is a ridiculous plan for a site of this many homes. The roads and the school simply cannot take any more people.”

Ann Willetts, vice-chairman of Grundisburgh and Culpho Parish Council, said: “Grundisburgh does not have a shortage of housing - we have a very balanced housing stock at the moment.

“This proposal by Hopkins Homes is definitely in the wrong place.”

