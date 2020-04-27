Suffolk orchestra takes music online with special virtual concert

A Suffolk orchestra has proved that distance is no barrier to music by creating an online concert.

Members of the Grundisburgh Symphony Orchestra have come together to create the special concert for their community.

“We normally do a concert two or three times a year and rehearse every Thursday,” said conductor John Richards.

“We can’t do that at the moment.”

Rather than go without a concert, the 25-strong orchestra turned to the internet to perform together virtually.

‘The Lockdown Concert’ is made of up of 14 pieces - 13 of these are solos and duets, whilst the first piece sees all members of the orchestra perform together from their respective homes.

“I sent out the parts to everybody on email and a track to listen to,” said Mr Richards.

“They recorded their parts and sent them to me.”

The process of practising, recording and compiling took several weeks.

“I was thinking about doing something for fun,” said Mr Richards.

Sarah Cavannagh, who also helps organise the orchestra, suggested that they put something out for people to enjoy.

“There are children and teenagers in the orchestra,” said Mr Richards.

“Sarah was concerned that if there was no music, some of them would drop off.”

Orchestra members were also worried for isolated people, who often come to listen to their concerts.

“There are people in the community who may have come to our concerts and relished the opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy themselves,” said Mr Richards.

“We thought it would be good to continue to entertain them.”

The concert is already proving a success.

“I had an email from somebody who used to live in Grundisburgh and had looked on the website,” said Mr Richards.

“They were 88 and had listened to the concert while having lunch. They said they could have been at the Ritz.”

With the first concert online, the orchestra are already looking to create another.

“I am putting together another collaborative piece in a few weeks,” said Mr Richards.

“We will have another concert.”

The concert can be heard in full on the orchestra’s website.

