Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Chilton Club in Sudbury reopens after revamp

PUBLISHED: 16:33 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 24 April 2019

Sudbury mayor Sue Ayres addresses members at the Chilton Club Picture: AGE UK SUFFOLK

Sudbury mayor Sue Ayres addresses members at the Chilton Club Picture: AGE UK SUFFOLK

Archant

Age UK Suffolk’s Chilton Club in Sudbury marked its reopening with a special ceremony following a revamp of its premises.

Guests enjoyed tea and cake with members Picture: AGE UK SUFFOLKGuests enjoyed tea and cake with members Picture: AGE UK SUFFOLK

Kndly supported by Kent Blaxill, who donated all the paint for the refurb, the centre was able to redecorate and freshen up the space to make a more friendly and welcoming environment for members.

The centre, which offers a safe, stimulating and fun environment for those with memory problems, was reopened by Sudbury mayor Sue Ayres.

Guests on the day enjoyed tea, cake and games with the members, and the opportunity to speak with staff about the importance of the day service for the community.

Jilly Vince, day centre manager, works closely with the community and health professionals to encourage guests to see how a daily visit can benefit people, and the redecoration gave the perfect opportunity to open the club's doors.

For more information about The Chilton Club, or to book a free taster visit, call Jilly on 01787 376990.

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family pay tribute to father and ‘devoted teacher’ killed in crash

Matthew Jack died after his bike collided with a Land Rover on Good Friday. Picture:

Parking row saw man attack victim with baseball bat after being asked to move car

Stanley Street, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

‘Powerhouse’ line-up of speakers announced for education festival in Bury St Edmunds

Dr Nikos Savvas, chief executive and principal West Suffolk College Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

Large Ipswich house being turned into 14 flats gets go-ahead for parking expansion

The house in Park Road, Ipswich, close to Christchurch Park, which is set to be converted into 14 flats. Picture: ROWELL BELL

Beast from the East causes rise in profits for East of England Co-op

East of England Co-op, Woodbridge supermarket
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists