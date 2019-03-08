Chilton Club in Sudbury reopens after revamp

Sudbury mayor Sue Ayres addresses members at the Chilton Club Picture: AGE UK SUFFOLK Archant

Age UK Suffolk’s Chilton Club in Sudbury marked its reopening with a special ceremony following a revamp of its premises.

Guests enjoyed tea and cake with members Picture: AGE UK SUFFOLK

Kndly supported by Kent Blaxill, who donated all the paint for the refurb, the centre was able to redecorate and freshen up the space to make a more friendly and welcoming environment for members.

The centre, which offers a safe, stimulating and fun environment for those with memory problems, was reopened by Sudbury mayor Sue Ayres.

Guests on the day enjoyed tea, cake and games with the members, and the opportunity to speak with staff about the importance of the day service for the community.

Jilly Vince, day centre manager, works closely with the community and health professionals to encourage guests to see how a daily visit can benefit people, and the redecoration gave the perfect opportunity to open the club's doors.

For more information about The Chilton Club, or to book a free taster visit, call Jilly on 01787 376990.