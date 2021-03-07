Published: 5:21 PM March 7, 2021

Tours with Bury St Edmunds guides will start from April 12.

Guided tours in the historic town of Bury St Edmunds will resume from April 12 - and new tours on the Abbey of Saint Edmund are part of the programme.

After Covid put the tours on hold, Bury's tour guides are full of renewed optimism for the coming season, which will see their daily tours restart and the addition of six new abbey-related tours.

Participants will be able to learn about the abbey's national importance, past life there, times of bloodshed and what has happened since it was knocked down.

Town guide John Saunders

Town guide John Saunders said: "Fascinating new facts will be related in 90 minutes but if you are in a hurry they have introduced a Wednesday lunchtime whistle-stop tour lasting an hour.

"Special tours have been written for children to enjoy on some of the days of school holidays and this is a wonderful way of learning whilst having fun.

"Often, it is the grown-ups who shed their shyness and join in the activities, perhaps in the hope that their acting skills will be recognised!"

Bury St Edmunds Association of Registered Tour Guides (BARTG) - a mix of 20 accredited Blue/Green Badge guides - is accredited with the "Good To Go” and “Safe Travels” stamps, which means they are compliant with government Covid restrictions and guidelines.

Mr Saunders said last year’s feedback showed just how interesting and enjoyable the tours were.

"They will remain popular so to find out more about all tours, dates, how to book and pay go to www.burystedmundstourguides.org"



















