Ram raid causes 'significant damage' to Hadleigh petrol station

PUBLISHED: 07:57 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:20 05 July 2019

A petrol station in Lady Lane, Hadleigh was ram raided last night. Picture: ARCHANT

A petrol station in Lady Lane, Hadleigh was ram raided last night. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An overnight ram raid has cause 'significant damage' to a petrol station in Hadleigh.

A petrol station in Lady Lane, Hadleigh was ram raided last night. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police said a vehicle ram raided the Gulf Petrol Station on the B1070 Lady Lane at 3am today.

The vehicle then made off before officers arrived and has still not been located.

It is understood that no arrests have been made.

A petrol station in Lady Lane, Hadleigh was ram raided last night. Picture: ARCHANTA petrol station in Lady Lane, Hadleigh was ram raided last night. Picture: ARCHANT

A spokesman from Suffolk police said: "In the early hours of this morning a petrol station on Lady Lane in Hadleigh was ram raided.

"There was significant damaged cause to the property during the incident.

"The vehicle involved made off and officers are making enquires as to the location of the vehicle.

"We have not made any arrests at this point."

