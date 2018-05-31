E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Massive wind turbine on coast stops working

PUBLISHED: 10:40 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 12 February 2020

Gulliver, the wind turbine at Ness Point in Lowestoft. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Gulliver, the wind turbine at Ness Point in Lowestoft. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The Gulliver wind turbine at Lowestoft's Ness Point has stopped working - with engineers saying they are doing all they can to get it turning again.

The Gulliver wind turbine has not turned since before Christmas. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYThe Gulliver wind turbine has not turned since before Christmas. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Stormy weather from Storm Ciara, which has brought winds of up to 70mph to the Suffolk coast, would have provided an ideal opportunity to harness the energy benefits of the 125m landmark.

The three-blade turbine at Ness Point, which was the largest onshore turbine in the UK when it was built 16 years ago, can provide 2.75MW of electricity - saving the equivalent of more than 6,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year.

But asked why the turbine at the UK's most easterly point, next to Orbis Energy Centre, did not appear to be turning in the windy weather, owner Thrive Renewables said Gulliver had not turned for nearly two months.

A spokesman for Thrive Renewables said: "The recent storms have not affected our wind turbine at Ness Point in Lowestoft.

"It has not been turning since before Christmas, as we have been waiting for spare parts to arrive.

"We are working hard behind the scenes to get it back in action as soon as possible."

Gulliver was built by Lowestoft-based SLP Engineering in 2004 before being bought by Triodos Renewables, which later became Thrive Renewables.

It was the first commercial wind turbine in Suffolk and was named Gulliver after a reader competition in the Lowestoft Journal.

Thrive Renewables says on its website that Gulliver's location on the sea wall at Ness Point means it is in a position "making the most of winds whipping in off the North Sea".

Thrive Renewables has two similar turbines at the Africa Alive! site in nearby Kessingland.

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drive 24