£3.25m plot up for sale with permission to build 68 homes

A multi-million pound plot of land in Suffolk has been put up to for sale with permission to build 68 brand-new homes.

Planning permission for the plot, in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket was granted in December 2018, however the land is still yet to be built on.

It is now been put up for sale through Nicholas Percival Estate Agents for £3.25 million.

The 6.5 acre site is within 150 metres of the Tesco Superstore and a new commercial development which will feature a MacDonalds and a Costa in the Suffolk town.

It was listed as part of the Town's strategic development plan which aims to address the need for further housing in Suffolk, utilising the most appropriate areas of greenfield land.

The former farming field was seen as favourable by council officers because it offers clear boundaries without causing harm to surrounding countryside and prevents encroachment on nearby villages.

The housing plans would see 68 properties built on the site including 45 private houses and 23 affordable homes made up of 12 shared ownership properties and 11 affordable renting units.

The application describes the plans as providing 'a sound justification for the layout, scale and design of the development having regard to site constraints and local character'.

The applicant also states that the proposal 'constitutes an attractive and sustainable development' which will make a 'positive contribution' to the town.

As part of the planning permission, the buyers would have to contribute £60,480 to education services.

The new owners would also have to also pay a community infrastructure levy (CIL) which is calculated to be around £400,000.

The sale listing comes as another development near Stowmarket was rejected in a public enquiry.

Plans for up to 160 homes in Poplar Hill had previously been turned down by Mid Suffolk Planning Committee but had been taken to an enquiry by developers Gladman.

They claimed the scheme would provide much-needed new homes for the district, but locals led by the Save Mill Mount Field (SMMF) group said it would destroy views across a beautiful valley and would mean the small village is engulfed by ever-growing Stowmarket.