Potential buyers of £3.25m plot of land could seek permission to build more homes

Prospective buyers of a multi-million pound plot of land could look to build more new homes than originally granted for the site, it has been revealed.

Estate agents Nicholas Percival said there has been interest in the 6.5 acre site, which has planning permission for 68 homes.

However, those that have enquired believe that the planned properties are too big and that more could be built.

Planning permission for the plot, in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket was granted in December 2018 but the land is yet to be built on.

The site is within 150 metres of the Tesco superstore and a new commercial development which will feature a McDonald's and a Costa Coffee.

A spokesman from Nicholas Percival said: "There has been interest in the land south of Gun Cotton Way.

"Most of those interested have said that the houses are too big and too few for the plot of land.

"This means that the buyers would have to go back to the planning committee to request a change to the properties or a change to the number of homes that has been already agreed.

"There has not been any agreement to sell the land yet. The sale will be subject to the exchanging of contracts."

The current housing plans would see 68 properties built on the site, including 45 private houses and 23 affordable homes made up of 12 shared ownership properties and 11 affordable rent units.

Of the houses, 23 will be four-bedroom and 32 will be three-bedroom.

Stowmarket Town Council clerk David Blackburn said: "The town council will monitor the progress of the situation and will have to review the application if or when it emerges."

The land had been listed as part of the town's strategic development plan.

The former farming field was seen as favourable for a new development by council officers because it offers clear boundaries without causing harm to surrounding countryside. They also believe it prevents encroachment on nearby villages.

Chairman of the Cedars Park Residents' Association, Kevin Stobbs, said: "We are pleased that eventually there will be a development on that side of the estate. We had no specific objection to the original plans and will have to comment on the specifics of the application when it is submitted."