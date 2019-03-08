E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Potential buyers of £3.25m plot of land could seek permission to build more homes

PUBLISHED: 05:33 21 August 2019

The site in Gun Cotton way which is being sold for £3.25m Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The site in Gun Cotton way which is being sold for £3.25m Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Prospective buyers of a multi-million pound plot of land could look to build more new homes than originally granted for the site, it has been revealed.

Estate agents Nicholas Percival said there has been interest in the 6.5 acre site, which has planning permission for 68 homes.

However, those that have enquired believe that the planned properties are too big and that more could be built.

Planning permission for the plot, in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket was granted in December 2018 but the land is yet to be built on.

The site is within 150 metres of the Tesco superstore and a new commercial development which will feature a McDonald's and a Costa Coffee.

A spokesman from Nicholas Percival said: "There has been interest in the land south of Gun Cotton Way.

"Most of those interested have said that the houses are too big and too few for the plot of land.

You may also want to watch:

"This means that the buyers would have to go back to the planning committee to request a change to the properties or a change to the number of homes that has been already agreed.

"There has not been any agreement to sell the land yet. The sale will be subject to the exchanging of contracts."

The current housing plans would see 68 properties built on the site, including 45 private houses and 23 affordable homes made up of 12 shared ownership properties and 11 affordable rent units.

Of the houses, 23 will be four-bedroom and 32 will be three-bedroom.

Stowmarket Town Council clerk David Blackburn said: "The town council will monitor the progress of the situation and will have to review the application if or when it emerges."

The land had been listed as part of the town's strategic development plan.

The former farming field was seen as favourable for a new development by council officers because it offers clear boundaries without causing harm to surrounding countryside. They also believe it prevents encroachment on nearby villages.

Chairman of the Cedars Park Residents' Association, Kevin Stobbs, said: "We are pleased that eventually there will be a development on that side of the estate. We had no specific objection to the original plans and will have to comment on the specifics of the application when it is submitted."

Most Read

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man admits torching bus shelter and attacking shopper outside Co-op

The bus shelter in Wickham Market was destroyed by fire Picture: JULIAN EVANS

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon

Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal to give Town a 2-1 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Potential buyers of £3.25m plot of land could seek permission to build more homes

The site in Gun Cotton way which is being sold for £3.25m Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Trial date set in alleged cannabis factory case

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich v Colchester: tug of war begins over where new £30million orthopaedic centre is built

Sandy Martin Labour MP for Ipswich Picture: SEANA HUGHES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists