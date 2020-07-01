E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police called to reports of rave near coast

PUBLISHED: 09:35 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:35 01 July 2020

Police were called to the scene at Gunton Cliff. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police were called to reports of a rave near the Suffolk coast.

Suffolk Constabulary were called at 5.03pm on June 30 to reports of a large gathering at Gunton Cliff, Lowestoft.

They found the large group of people and moved the group on, dispersing the crowd.

Officers stayed in the area to move people along and clear the area.

One person was arrested for drug offences.

